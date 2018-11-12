Speech to Text for Wildfire Challenges for Firefighters

new at 6 - california is scorched by massive wildfires. you're taking a live look at a part of the woolsey fire in southern california -- as flames rage northwest of the los angeles skyline -- and smoke clouds span for miles. as firefighters continue to battle the fires in california -- waay 31 wanted to know just how grueling the work is for firefighters. waay31's rodneya ross found it's no easy task - and firefighters can be on scene for extended periods of time. white "they're out there 24/7 fighting fires constantly and it's ridiculously rigorous work to do." tim white is the safety coordinator for brindlee mountain fire apparatus ... one of the largest sellers of used fire equipment in the nation. white says crews battling the deadly fires in california don't take the same approach as a standard house fire. "normally we can get those under control relatively quickly depending on the size of it but a wild land fire where you're fighting thousands of acres of fire that's a whole different set of circumstance." another difference white pointed out is that crews typically stay on scene not hours..not days..but weeks. we asked white if he knows of anyone from the tennessee valley who will be heading to california to lend a hand.he said it's a process. "there is a certification that you can get where you're subject to be called up for service to do those things." ll: i reached out to local fire departments to see if anyone will be going to california to help fight the fires. i wasn't able to find out if anyone will be but i did learn there are some firefighters with huntsville fire that do hold the certifications to go help. in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. 2 more brush fires started today and are presenting challenges to firefighters. abc news reports that the death toll remains at 31 -- 200,000 more have evacuated their homes.