Speech to Text for Veterans Serving in Congress

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

going to stay home... on a day we spend honoring our veterans ... we thought it was worth mentioning the large number of veterans who will serve incongress. veterans will be represented in record numbers in january. politicians were making decisions where in many cases they had no idea what was happening on the front and on the other end. the military times says 76- veterans were elected or re- elected last tuesday. 15 veterans in the senate were not up for re-election and will return next year. waay31's brittany collins has reaction from a vietnam veterans. vietnam veteran tom mckinney told me he feels confident when a politician has served this country...because he or she tends to make the best decisions for the military. pkg it's very helpful if they've seen the world from out other side. in the 60s...tom mckinney was in the u.s marines and served in the vietnam war....he believes the war was unpopular because of decisions made from politicians... i think every politician who has served will have another level of appreciation for what those troops on the ground are doing and what those troops on the air are doing. mckinney told me he has health issues because of the herbicide "agent orange" that was sprayed throughout the jungles in vietnam... but again, a political decision to act the way we acted and to use the substances... we did to hold back the military. instead of letting us just getting on at it and winning the war. 173 veterans ran for congress this election mckinney said politicians who are veterans ... are more sensitive when making decisions for the troops... he hopes the veterans in politics continue to provide more resources for the veteran affairs. so many veterans have returned from conflicts and they're either homeless or down and out and they can't seem to get treatment they need. whether it's post traumatic stress or mental problems tom mckinney also told me that it's the elected officials job to only use the military when there's a clear objective to go after a mission.. reporting in arab brittany collins waay 31 news.