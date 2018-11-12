Speech to Text for Rain Impacting North Alabama Crops

take a look at these soybean pods -- you can see one is darker than the other...the darker one is starting to go bad because of the rain. sanderson told me he'd still be able to sell it but the price would be reduced. sanderson "we need like 5 days of sunshine to where we can get back started to planting wheat." five days is all stuart sanderson needs to get his job done -- but the rain and time aren't on his side.sanderson has just eight days to get his wheat crops into the ground in order for them to be covered by insurance. after that he's on his own. "anytime you plant wheat after about the 20th of november you do start losing production on the other end. you start losing some bushels of what you typically would average on a wheat plant in north alabama." but the rain isn't just threatening his ability to plant his wheat crop. for 11 days sanderson hasn't been able to harvest the rest of his soybean crops which could impact his ability to sell them. "one if we do get to harvest the crop later on in november and we lose quality or if conditions don't improve we may end up abandoning some acres because the quality will be so bad that they will not be worth harvesting." sanderson told me he will try to harvest as much of his crops as possible -- but he does hope the rain lets up soon. "nothing we can do about the weather. we just gotta hope we can get some clear days here. a little bit favorable temperatures to dry the crops out." sanderson told me the price of wheat on the market is up about 20 cents because of the weather -- he said that likely won't be passed on to consumers. live in huntsville, rr,