Speech to Text for Waffle House Customer's Response to Robbery

new at 6.... we're learning just how terrifying a hold-up was at a south huntsville waffle house. > threw our hands down on the table. threw our heads down. and kept to ourselves. they were asking the employees at waffle house. put the money in the bag. give us the register. customers said masked teens barged in before 5am ... and stole money and cell phones. customers are still so shaken ... they don't want their faces shown on camera. but the holdup also has neighbors on edge. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the restaurant tonight with their reactions. sydney? dan, demetria--waffl e house is open right now--and i've seen customers coming in and out throughout the day....the two people we talked to today told us they went in to eat--and left with out either of their phones and a wallet. customer, inside store during robbery ""they literally just came up out of nowhere. we didn't see them at all. it was just a second i saw them. and they were in the door." the couple inside the jones valley waffle house while it was being robbed told me they had just sat down when the unimaginable happened. three men in halloween masks entered the restaurant demanding money from the register and then belongings from the customers.. customer, inside store during robbery ""one of them walks ove to us. and was like what do youall have.my phone was sitting over there. he was like give me your phone. what do you have empty your pockets." so they did exactly what they were asked. customer, inside store during robbery ""i'm not about to die over an iphone. over a cell phone something thats only a few hundred dollars." "i mean there are only 4 of us we didn't have any weapons. they all 3 have guns pointed at us." huntsville police believe the suspects were teens... and may have headed towards legacy at jones farm--the apartment complex right behind it... one neighbor told me that left her worried. elise carlson, lives near waffle house"a little concerned because it wasn't as secure as it had been in the past." people who live there told us one of the gates has been broken for about three weeks...and they received this email saying it would be thursday until it's fixed. brittney walters, lives near waffle house, "it's kinda scary because i have a nine month old. and it's kind of scary that they might come into the apartment. everyone i talked to told me they hope the three teens are caught... and the couple inside the restaurant had a message for the robbers. customer, inside store during robbery " "why did you have to involve my boyfriend and i in this? why did you have to come to this waffle house?" tonight i reached out the apartment complex...they directed me to their management company out of nashville... i'm still waiting to hear back from them tonight. meantime ... the hunt for the three teen gunmen is still on. live in huntsville sm