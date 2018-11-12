News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
I-Team Special Report: Voices of Victims
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
I-Team Special Report: Voices of Victims
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
LawCall at 11: Driver Responsibilities
Attorney Michael Timberlake discusses legal responsibilities drivers face on the roads.
Posted: Mon Nov 12 15:52:06 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 15:52:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Dave Keller
Huntsville
Overcast
50°
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
51°
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
50°
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
49°
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
48°
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
HPD investigating overnight armed robbery at a Waffle House
Man falls through ceiling at Waffle House in Tuscumbia
One dead, another injured in Guntersville car crash
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama warns of Robocall scam
Gas leak temporarily shuts down Winchester Road
Jemison High School student hospitalized after car wreck
U.S. Space & Rocket Center to hold job fair
Downtown Huntsville's Sam and Greg's closing down
Police: Bicyclist injured from boobytrap placed on path, three suspects arrested
Military vet Ojeda announces 2020 presidential campaign
Community Events