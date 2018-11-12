Speech to Text for LawCall: Statute of Limitations

you can send a legal email question to lawcall@waaytv.com. getting us started will league is here from siniard, timberlake & league. >> will league: it feels 1:00 in the morning with the time change. >> sharon doviet: it feels really late. different cases and different places have different statutes of limitations. what do we need to worry about >> will league: the first thing, when did this happen? that's important because that's when the statute of limitations will run. statute of limitations says when you have to file a lawsuit to preserve your claim. in alabama it's two years. tennessee it's one year. exceptions can be made in certain cases, depending on the age of the plaintiff. sometimes if you're a minor it will be two years from your 19th birthday to give you time to file the claim. but it's very important to determine when the claim has to be saved by the statute of limitations or when a claim has to be filed with the appropriate court. if you fail to meet the statute of limitations there is no claim, it's like a guillotine that falls and your case is gone forever. it cannot be salvaged. that's one of the most important things that you need to evaluate and identify when you have a situation that you might incur litigation. so make sure to talk with your lawyer and don't wait, because if that statute falls, it's done, there is no do-over and you're out of luck. so make sure to talk with your attorney specifically about the statute of limitations, when it has to be filed and what appropriate court