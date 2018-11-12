Speech to Text for Dow Jones Industrial Average

athens high school opens... new at four... today - after two weeks of gains - the dow was dragged down by investors' concerns about tech companies and the rising dollar. we'll have a bit more on that in a second. by mid- afternoon, the dow was down by 400 points - finally closing down more than 2 percent - a 602 point loss to 25387. the nasdaq dropped 206 points. the s&p was off 54. president trump took to twitter today saying democrats were the reason for the stock market's - quote - headaches. but the dow has actually bounced back since the midterm