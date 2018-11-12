Clear

Dow Jones Industrial Average

Posted: Mon Nov 12 15:46:53 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 15:46:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Dow Jones Industrial Average

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

athens high school opens... new at four... today - after two weeks of gains - the dow was dragged down by investors' concerns about tech companies and the rising dollar. we'll have a bit more on that in a second. by mid- afternoon, the dow was down by 400 points - finally closing down more than 2 percent - a 602 point loss to 25387. the nasdaq dropped 206 points. the s&p was off 54. president trump took to twitter today saying democrats were the reason for the stock market's - quote - headaches. but the dow has actually bounced back since the midterm
