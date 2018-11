Speech to Text for New Flashing Signal Now in Use

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

. right now - if you're driving on u-s 31 in athens - you will notice a brand new flashing traffic light.... it's at the new high school and athens bible school. right now, it is only in flashing mode until it starts operating on the 21st.more traffic is expected in the area when the new