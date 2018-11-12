Speech to Text for Stan Lee Dies

new at four... fans all over the world are mourning the loss of comics creator and innovator, stan lee. an attorney for his daughter--says lee died in a los angeles hospital this morning. he was 95 years old. the exact cause of death is unknown at this time. however, lee did suffer from several illnesses over the last year. stan lee's imagination was his super power. with it-- he led marvel comics and drew people into a world where superheros and villains faced off in a battle between good and evil. some of his most iconic comic book heroes -- include spider man, iron man, the hulk, the x-men and thor. the king of comics who was adored worldwide--wa s most proud of his family and his comic heroes. stan lee: "as a child i dreamed them up i didn't really know anybody, who shot webs or crawled on buildings, wore suits of armor, and flew or anything like that. i just imagined them and there they were." stan lee: "i'm pretty proud of the fact that some of the stories that i've wrote so many years ago, are still being read and enjoyed by the public. and people are making motion pictures based on them and television series." lee said he used to be embarrassed about being a comic-book writer... but then realized that entertainment is one of