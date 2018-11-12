Speech to Text for Waffle House Robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information on an armed robbery at the jones valley waffle house early this morning! this afternoontwo customers robbed there - talked to waay 31. waay 31's sydney martin is live from the waffle house this afternoon after learning more about the frightening encounter. dan, demetria the waffle house is back open after that robbery earlier this morning--- and we've seen customers coming in and out all day. here's what we know about the early morning robbery.... happened just before 5. came in waving guns. two customers and two employees 500 dollars cash, wallet, 2 phones, take a listen to what one of the customers in the store told us about the halloween masks. we aren't showing her face for her safety. "they were just scary typical masks. covering there faces. they had their hoods from their hoodies up they weren't looking at us as well." untsville police believe the three men may be in there teens... and are working in reviewing surviellance video. keep updated investigators following leads waay 31's sydney martin will keep following this story throughout the evening... since police say the suspects ran into a local apartment complex - we're talking with communities about what's being done to keep people safe... she'll have the newest information for