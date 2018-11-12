Speech to Text for anchor test

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a big chill is about to hit the tennessee valley.most of you will want to break out your jackets and turn on your heat for the first time this weekend. thanks for joining us tonight.i'm danielle avitable. and i'm dan shaffer. you will probably experience a "burning" smell at first. but, how do you know when the situation is dangerous... we sent waay31'srodney a ross to get answers. with the temperature dropping this weekend people are going to be cranking these up so they can stay warm. cathcart also told us you should keep interior doors in your home open so the air will move throughout each room. he says this will also help keep your energy costs down. when the temperature drops overnight .. you may also notice your tires are a little low on pressure you might want to fill them up tonight ... because the low pressure is dangerous on wet or slick roads. the department of motor vehicles also recommends checking the fluids in your car before winter ... make sure you have the right mixture of antifreeze and water. finally ... make sure your battery has a full charge .... the cold can zap it. make sure you check the battery cables and terminals while you're at it. tonight --decatur police charged a man with domestic violence through reckless endangerment! police say they witnessed - torrick spangler - drive his vehicle through a fence. they said he was trying to hurt his girlfriend. tonight -- one student from jemison high school is fighting for his life after a wreck... huntsville police told us the 17-year-old was driving to a veterans day performance when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. they said he was headed to a band performance at the downtown rescue mission. they were performing for homeless veterans. the state of alabama set an execution date for a man who stabbed a 15-year-old girl to death. dominique ray will be put to death on february 7, 2019. he stabbed tiffany harville in 19-99 ... after picking her up from a home in selma and raping her. months before his trial -- he got a life sentence for killing his 2 brothers in 1994... you might see some changes at area bars and nightclubs this weekend ... after the massacre this week at a california bar. the owner of the furtniture factor tells waay 31 ... when he saw someone had killed 12- people at a bar in thousand oaks ... he was worried about his own patron's safety. that's why he reached out to huntsville police to help keep his bar safe... people will feel safer i'm sure, and we'll go from there butted with it was a scary situation when i came home the other night-- popped the tv on about 1:30 in the morning and there it was on the news mark komara also told us off-duty police officers will be at his bar starting next thursday. he talked to his current security team about staying vigilant for anything that seems out of place. happening now... senator doug jones is in huntsville tonight to speak to veterans at the von braun center. he made national headlines today when he defended the c-n-n reporter whose white house press credentials got yanked. waay 31's kody fisher is live at the v-b-c... kody... what is senator jones saying in defense of jim acosta? tonight... the walker county animal shelter just outside of birmingham is closed indefinitely because a dog has distemper. distemper is an extremely contagious infection that attacks the respiratory system., and is often deadly in dogs. the shelter says a dog adopted from there was recently diagnosed ... and more dogs are sick. tonight -- one veteran traded in his walking shoes for a new set of wheels! roosevelt stone took a shuttle bus to the event -- but he left in a new car! he told us he would take the shuttle to work during the week and walk on the weekends... that means sometimes he had to walk through rain and cold... his dedication to get to work is whyveterans of north alabama chose to give him his own 2001 mercury mountaineer he's proven to us that he is truly trying to get on his feet butted with its a blessing just to happen to me stone told us he served in the army from 1976 to 1983... veterans of north alabama says it tries to give a car to a veteran in need twice a year. a heartwarming surprise for one military family ... see the touching moment as sisters got to embrace one another. and an alabama city is developing a master plan... how tuscaloosa plans to cater to both permanent residents and alabama university.