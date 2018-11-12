Speech to Text for 70 million Americans have back pain (healthy way)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

millions of americans are suffering from chronic pain, especially back pain, and need medication to make it manageable. on the other hand, many say they've gotten hooked on those same drugs designed to help. now researchers are looking at safer solutions that may help avoid the high toll of addiction. thirty-eight-year-old chrioni lenertz has experienced a lot in her life time, from traveling the world as a merchant marine, to surviving stage four breast cancer. she overcame every challenge . until injuring her back in the gym. cg chrioni lenertz in: :15 out: :22 "i'm a young person i'm an active person and so i want to still continue, especially being a cancer survivor." vo/narration...... but lenertz didn't want to take pain pills for her back and experts say for many people, there's good reason. cg william j. hanney, dpt, phd, atc, cscs associate professor of physical therapy university of central florida in: :28 out: :35 "those people who tend to go down the path of utilizing opioids have a hard time kind of riding that ship and going in the other direction." vo/narration...... graphic: in: :47 out: :53 professor albert lui studies health informatics. he looked at the numbers for 45 thousand patients with acute low back pain and followed them for a year. the patients who started physical therapy within three days of being evaluated had fewer e-r visits, were less likely to seek out advanced imaging, and . cg xinliang "albert" liu, phd assistant professor in the department of health management and informatics university of central florida in: :53 out: 1:04 "they were ten to fifteen percent less likely to use a pain medication over one year, compared with patients who started physical therapy at later times." vo/narration...... researchers also say immediate referral could lead to huge savings each year. xinliang "albert" liu, phd in: 1:09 out: 1:14 "we can achieve a cost saving of seven billion dollars nationwide." vo/narration...... lenertz saw her doctor . nat sound vo/narration...... . and now manages her pain through yoga and exercise. chrioni lenertz in: 1:21 out: 1:27 "and i can just enjoy things a little bit more and not be so rough on myself." n addition to physical therapy, researchers nationwide are working to find non-opioid drug treatments. n addition to physical therapy, researchers nationwide are working