Speech to Text for Investigation into Armed Robbery

new details -- three men are still on the loose in huntsville after robbing a waffle house and two customers at gunpoint early this morning. this is a story we've been following all morning long - waay31's steven dilsizian is live now at the scene with what these men took. at around 4:50 this morning - three men in halloween masks robbed this waffle house in jones valley - all armed with firearms and took 500 dollars along with two cellphones from customers. at 5 am this morning - huntsville police had about 4 cars and search dogs here trying to find the trail of the three men after they ran off. police tell me the dog lost the trail but they suspect the men ran toward legacy farms. they also tell me they believe they were three teenagers. police are working with the waffle house manager to receive store footage of the incident. we will continue to follow this story as it develops. reporting live in huntsville - steven dilsizian