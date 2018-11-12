Clear

Fatal Car wreck in Guntersville.

Two cars involved having one person dead and one injured.

Posted: Mon Nov 12 07:52:35 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 07:52:36 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

who would do this. this morning, one person is recovering after a deadly crash that killed another in guntersville. guntersville police say it happened on the intersection of highway 431 and lurleen b wallace drive. two vehicles were involved but guntersville police have yet to release any more information because the investigation is ongoing.
