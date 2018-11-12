Clear

Veterans Day parade canceled

Due to the heavy rains of this morning the veterans day parade in Huntsville has been cancelled.

Posted: Mon Nov 12 07:50:01 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 07:50:02 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Veterans Day parade canceled

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

final tweet veterans day parades in north alabama are being cancelled because of concerns over the weather conditions. the huntsville festivities were originally scheduled to start at 11 am before the city cancelled it due to concerns over heavy rain. if you were planning on going to the veterans parade breakfast - it is still on today and starts at 10 am at
Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events