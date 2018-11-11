Speech to Text for GAS LEAK TEMPORARILY SHUTS DOWN WINCHESTER RD

an old house. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. waay 31's sarah singleterry was at the site of the gas leak ... and has this up close look at what crews were dealing with. the scene is clear now ... but just hours ago the area behind me was lit up with flashing lights and flames ... and after talking to the man who owns the property ... i found out the gas should've been cut eight years ago ... vo: he didn't want to go on camera ... but the owner told me there used to be a house on the property but no one's lived in it for years ... according to moores mill fire and rescue ... the owner was demolishing the house and burning debris when he hit a natural gas line and called the fire department ... the broken line is near the yellow piece of construction equipment on the right side of your screen ... in between a fire and the road ... moores mill district chief lynn gann said they closed the road for safety ... but didn't hose out the fire because he didn't want to risk the equipment sparking and possibly hitting the gas ... so traffic was forced to reroute for more than 90 minutes ... once utilities crews found and cut the gas line ... moores mill knocked out the fire and re- opened winchester ... there are no reported injuries ... in madison county ss waay 31 news