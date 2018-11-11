Speech to Text for DOWNTOWN HUNTSVILLE'S SAM AND GREG'S CLOSING DOWN

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

both apple and android devices. new details -- a public plea posted on facebook by a downtown huntsville pizza shop has social media ... hot as a pizza oven tonight ...after the restaurant announced its landlord is kicking it out. sam and greg's pizzeria has been in its downtown location on north side square for over a decade. but tonight, it's time is running out. waay 31's sierra phillips talked with the owner and customers to get their take on this surprising news. i'm here at sam and greg's downtown. now the owner told me his landlord isn't renewing his lease-- which he says he's paid on time, every time, for 11 years customers here tonight say downtown huntsville just wont be the same without their favorite pizza place. ward "oh gosh...i've been coming here for the past 10 years" riddle "its a shame its going to be closed down" thomas ward came to sam and greg's tonight for a stop in his bachelor party riddle "when i heard they were closing down i was very adamant about coming here to celebrate with all my buddies" i talked to sam and greg's owner greg hathorn over the phone he told me hes between a rock and a hard place -- once his lease runs out at the end of this month his landlord plans to renovate the upstairs- which would mean shutting down for 3 months problem is there's no where for sam and greg's downtown to go- they would be losing months of revenue-- which is why he posted this announcement on facebook the post has about a thousand comments - some of which called the restaurant a downtown huntsville staple riddle "this place has a lot of fond memories for me" ward "local place- everybody comes here" the owner told me he hopes to eventually find another downtown location. in huntsville sp waay31 news waay 31 reached out to the landlord. so far ... we have not heard back.