Speech to Text for 2018 Playoffs Round 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ok 3a playoff action westminster christian wilcats hosting weaver. wildcats rolling into the playoffs undefeated for the first time ever. weaver though is a great football team as well. robert gaines to shamar spinks, fumbles, wildcats recover not able to do anything on that possession so weaver back in the redzone, alrady up 7-0 gaines on the move again this time looking for amardric elson butclaton doll swaps it away!!! westminster still though can't get going offensviely.. so back to bearcat ball on the goaline, gaines ont he keeper 14-0 weaver but wait, westminster finds a groove, ian thees runs it in. two point conversion also good. final score westminster takes it 42 to 27. westminster is set to play midfield in the second round. over to madison city stadium where the great grandson of "the bear", paul tyson is in town with his huskies. their first series didn't end well as the jets defense broke up this pass from tyson, they would try for a fg but it would be blocked the jets on the other hand faired much better as manny sanders gets the handoff and takes it 45yds just inches from the goal line. they would score on the next play. hewitt trussville offense back on the field and tyson throws a rope to ja'varrius johnson who shakes off a defender and takes it to the house to put the huskies on the board. but the play of the night comes from the jets offense with this double reverse and toss back to the qb, jamil muhammad, who then throws a bomb to dylan blackburn for an amazing touchdown to put the jets back up in the 1st quarter this game was back and forth all night... man and it went down to the wire final score though 43-41 huskies win.l man this has to be the game of the night... two incredbile teams, hard fought battle from the jets, still alot to write home about though... first time beating bob jones, first regional championship, congrats guys. muscle shoals trojans win the toss as they take on the minor high school tigers. trojans kicking it to minors jeremiah fuller for the first play of the game. he takes the ball down the field dodging past trojans defense until he's stopped by muscle shoals javar strong at the 41 yard line. next play- tigers brenton white hands it off to jeremiah fuller. he gains a few yards but not enough for a first down. it's nowmuscle shoals ball- jacob bishop hands it off to jakyrus malone and he comes out of nowhere down the field as two tigers are closing in on him but he gets the first down. same drive- bishop hands it off to kevon hankins and he gets another muscle shoals first down. next play- bishop fakes the hand off so good our cameras almost missed this touchdown by muscle shoals javar strong. trojans win this in a close one 10 to 7 and advance to the second round. over to madison academylittle 5a playoff action,as second half starts, the mustangs up 12-0 over alexandria the cubs looking to change that as they get down the field thanks to this great run by roderick dye who takes it to the 5yd line couple plays later, dye gets the ball again and gets the score putting the cubs in the board alexandrias next possession, they're threatening yet again with the help of this catch by javis mcghee to set up... this dive into the end zone by the workhorse running back dye madison academy finally found some offense in the 4th quarter as avery seatin hooks up with the long ball to tra stover who shrugs off a defender and goes 60yds to put the mustangs up and thats your final score folks, mustangs advance on a close one. next up we've got the eight and two oxford yellow jackets against the four and six hazel green trojans... near the end of the first quarter... the yellow jackets jonovan carlisle makes a man miss in the hole and then its a foot race!!! carlisle would have the wheels to just get into the end zone... from 90 yards out!!! oxford up 14-0 early... but hazel green's defense would step up in a big way... next yellow jacket drive... tipped pass... and there's chauncey andrews with the pick!!! putting the trojans in a good position to score late in the first... but they could not capitalize... and end up losing 42 to 14 the undefeated hartselle tigers taking on the pelham panthers -beginning of the 2nd quarter, pelham with the ball on their own 46, qb xavier lankford passes deep to brandon sledge who takes it near the goal line . the panthers punch it in on the next play to go up 7 to 0. -hartselle with the ball, qb handoff to brinten barclay who slips up the middle but for a short gain. -same drive, from their own 39 yard line, qb luke godsey tucks the ball and shows off his run game as he takes it over 50 yards to put hartselle on the board. 7 to 7. -hartselle scores again right before the half and would go on to win 35 to 7 whoo, im hyped up. great games and still a lot go get to, we'll see you in just a few minutes back