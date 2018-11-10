Speech to Text for 2018 Playoffs Round 1 pt. 2

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mars hill cheerleaders have a lot to be excited about with the panters up 48 to 0 over the marion county red raiders. top of the 3rd- marion county ball robert pyron looks for someone open but ends up keeps it. he runs down the right side gaining a first down before he's stopped by panther defense. next play- pyron hands it off to connor williams but he is slung to the ground by mars hill's brooks thompson. it's now the pathers turn- joseph hanson hands it off to colton smith but he is quickly stopped by red raiders defense. next play- hanson makes a toss to 21 and he takes it down the field dipping and dodging marion counties defense. peyton higginsruns well well over 50 yards to the in zone. giving the pathers another touchdown.mars hill blankes marion county with two nickels. 55-0 final score. now lets take it over to east limestone where the indians took on the boaz pirates. boaz qb easton hardin passes the ball to denny esquivel but hes taken down lets see if they can do it again....and its a close catch but hes knocked out. but the pirates try one more time and running back christian collins runs it in for a touch down for boaz the final score 53-33 indians stay in it. lets head out to sand mountain for holly pond and geraldine. -strike up the band because everyone here is trying keep moving to warm up. -blankets were a part of everyone's outfit tonight out in geraldine. -geraldine qb number 27 d-j graham steps back and finds number 16 anthony baldwin to get things started tonight -a few plays later - graham chucks it to number 38 kyle thackerson who will tip toe into the end zone - bulldogs on the early 7-0 -now holly pond with the ball - but oh the ball is fumbled by the broncos and geraldine's number 4 jackson beardon recovers it. -so bulldogs have the ball back - wasting no time - qb d-j graham hands it off to kyle thackerson and he'll take it to the house - 14-0 bulldogs up geraldine adavances nicely 29-14 fyffe red devils hosting cleveland in round one... -we got there with under five minutes left before halftime and the fyffe red devils were already up 42-0 - yes you heard that right - 42 nothing. -then a few minutes later - fyffe qb number 4 ike rowell hands it off to number 1 jack stone who runs it through a few guys and trips into the end zone - red devils lead 49-0 and that's how they'll go into halftime. -so right at the start of the third quarter now - qb rowell hands it off to number 25 tyler machen who will run it all the way down the field and into the end zone - 55-0 fyffe up still. -this game just flying by - in the fourth now - rowell hands it off to number 20 will stephens this time and he'll take - it - all - the - way - touchdown red devils! 63-0 now - whoa. -that's how the game will end folks 63-0 - so fyffe stays perfect on the year and will prep for next weeks playoff game against colbert county who beat tarrant thursday. - the three seed florence falcons heading to thompson take take taulia tagovailoa and compnay on first round... - taulia extends thompson's lead, keeping it and making a break to in endzone for a 31 yard td - more taulia this time throwing down field to ellison to setup anoth touchdown thompson would get the win 45 to 14 -the falkville blue devils were celebrating with fireworks before kick off as they took on talladega county central -first drive of the game, falkville qb aaron dove passes to christian angulo to get the drive going. -they try the same play and angulo makes it to the sideline and fights for yards as 3 defenders finally take him down. -falkville still on the opening drive, qb aaron dove passes to mikell philyaw who takes off to the end zone.he stumbles but regains his balance enough to take it in for 6. falkville goes up 7 to 0 - and would go on to win this easily 35 to 6 - austin got shutout by mountain brook 31 to 0 - so that means all 4 teams for 7a have been knocked out - muscle shoals, hartselle and decatur still in it for 6a - madison academy and east limestone keeping their run in the playoffs going - d.a.r., north jackson and deshler advance to the second round - only westminster christian and geraldine make it to round 2 from 3a - go to our website to