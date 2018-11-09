Speech to Text for Woman to marry detained fiance

"we're not biased, we're not prejudiced, we don't judge. we just fall in love with them." new information -- we're hearing from a woman who's been fighting to get her fiance released from immigration custody. next week she's taking a trip to where he's being held ... to make a life changing decision. waay 31's rodneya ross talked to her about the plan, to get her fiance back home. kayla bradley's kids haven't seen their dad in 3 months, but she's doing everything she can to bring him back home. "when i put her to bed every night she says to me i just want my daddy to come home. and she'll just start to cry these big, you know how kids do, they have that ugly cry face." kayla's fiance, cristian de leon, was taken into custody by immigration customs enforcement agents back in august when he was arrested after a car accident. he's being detained at a facilityin louisiana and it's been three months since she's seen him. next week will be a big one for the couple. "go there, get the marriage license. gotta wait 24 hours and then we're going to get married on wednesday at 10 a.m." kayla is hoping their marriage will help de leon's case. she told me he came to the country legally on a visa -- but at some point he didn't renew it. now they have to file out a form called an i-130 which will allow him to apply for a visa without having to go back to guatemala. "i-130 and then the bond appeal. his chances are big of getting out but at the same time we're just not sure." he has a court date at the end of the month where his lawyer will try to get him out. i asked kayla if she's excited to see her fiance next week...she told me she is but she's not going to be ready to say goodbye. "i don't want to have to leave him there. it's the painful thing about going." in hartselle, rr, waay 31 news. waay 31 reached out to an immigration advocacy group to see if any others detained have been released or had court dates - but we have not been