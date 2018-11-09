Speech to Text for Nightclub increases security

and android devices. new information... a law enforcement official -- says the gunman who killed 12 people at a california bar -- posted to social media during the attack. the gunman - ian david long - posted about his mental state on facebook -- saying quote... "i hope people call me insane. wouldn't that just be a big ball of irony? yeah.. i'm insane, but the only thing you people do after these shootings is "hopes and prayers".. or "keep you in my thoughts". ever time. and wonder why these keep happening." authorities have yet to determine a motive. captain garo kuredjian, ventura county sheriff's office: "we're hoping to find information that will help us identify what the motive was for this sick, sick depraved individual." the officer said investigators are looking at several possibilities -- including whether or not the gunman believed his ex-girlfriend would be at the bar. we wanted to know if the mass shooting has local bar owners re-thinking security as we head into the weekend. waay 31's sierra phillips is at "furniture factory" where customers will notice extra security. sierra? right now the furniture factory is calm, but when the night crowd picks up so will the security team -- a team that will see new huntsville police additions soon komara "it was a scary situation when i came home the other night-- popped the tv on about 1:30 in the morning and there it was on the news" mark komara owns 4 bars here in huntsville he told me when he saw a gunman opened fire at a southern california bar he was worried about his own patrons' safety komara "i said, man, i'm in this same situation, kinda, not that i have any problems here" that's why he says he reached out to huntsville police to help keep his bar safe by having officers work security komara "people will feel safer i'm sure, and we'll go from there" komara says he's always had security here at the bar.after the 2016 pulse nightclub shooting in orlando he increased measures ... komara "i've kind of made aware with my help things i think to look for-- especially my doorman" ...and komara says hes working to add more security at his other locations komara "you just never know" now the owner told me today huntsville off-duty police officers are planned to be here next thursday - but he's talked to his current security team about staying vigilant for anything that seems out of place reporting live in huntsville sp waay31 news