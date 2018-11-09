Speech to Text for Preparing Your Home For Cold Weather

new at 6... some of you will turn on your heat for the first time this weekend. and you will probably experience a "burning" smell at first. but, how do you know when the situation is dangerous... we sent waay31'srodney a ross to get answers. with the temperature dropping this weekend people are going to be cranking these up so they can stay warm. before you turn your heat on you want to be sure your heating system is working right.heating technician eric cathcart says you really should have a professional come to your home and inspect your unit. "what we're looking for is debris in the unit and so forth. making sure the unit is working properly and so for forth. and just checking them out generally and stuff so when they get ready to use them and stuff they will come on and work." cathcart says your unit will have a smoky smell when it's first turned on because of dust built up on the heat strips. but that should go away after it's running for a bit...if it doesn't.... "if it doesn't go away relatively fast and if smoke starts coming out of the vents or anything like that then you need to shut it off and shut the power off to it." he also says you should consider getting an energy audit on your home. he says this will help determine if there are any leaks in your home letting air out. you should also keep your thermostat on a consistent temperature. this will help keep your energy bill down. "keep it where you're comfortable at. the best thing to do is to leave it set on a temperature and let it do its thing." in decatur, rr, waay 31 news. cathcart also told us you should keep interior doors in your home open so the air will move throughout each room. he says this will also help keep your energy costs down. when the temperature drops overnight .. you may also notice your tires are a little low on pressure you might want to fill them up tonight ... because the low pressure is dangerous on wet or slick roads. the department of motor vehicles also recommends checking the fluids in your car before winter ... make sure you have the right mixture of antifreeze and water. finally ... make sure your