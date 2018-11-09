Speech to Text for First freeze of the season likely Saturday morning

. a freeze warning is in effect for all of the tennessee valley saturday morning from 2 am until 9 am. all of the rain from earlier is gone. our temperatures will drop quickly through the 40s and into the 30s by 9 pm this evening. increasing wind will drive wind chills down from 30s this evening to the 20s by midnight. wind chills can be as cold as lower 20s around sunrise saturday morning. actually temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s saturday morning, giving us the region's first widespread freeze of the season. even colder air is lurking behind this weekend's chill. this weekend may be just a taste test of an even colder deep freeze next week. clouds will increase on sunday. sunday morning will start with upper 20s, so another freeze is likely. the afternoon will warm into the 50s. clouds will increase, and a few stray rain showers are possible. widespread cold rain is likely on monday. rain will start fading monday night, and temperatures will start dropping. new data friday afternoon indicates moisture will be gone before the air becomes cold enough to support snow tuesday morning. just know that if there's any moisture lingering, a few snow flakes may mix in with cold rain on tuesday morning. we will not be cold enough for accumulation.