Decatur Bank Robbery Arrest

Justin Pickens has been arrested, accused of robbing the Family Security Credit Union in Decatur.

Posted: Fri Nov 09 10:05:59 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 10:05:59 PST 2018
Posted By: Dave Keller

Speech to Text for Decatur Bank Robbery Arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into the lower 30s, new at midday --- a man is behind bars this morning after trying to rob a bank in decatur. justin pickens was arrested and charged with robbery after police said he tried to rob family security credit union. police say multiple officers from the decatur police department responded to the scene, police then witnessed pickens walking from the
