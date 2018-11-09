Speech to Text for 10 PM ELECTION NIGHT 2018 A BLOCK

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's not only tracking races here in the tennessee valley -- but the biggest elections nationally! waay 31's alyssa martin is in our election center with the latest on some of the country's most heated races. alyssa? right now we are continuing to follow the senate elections as the associated press is projecting the gop to keep control of the senate... they have claimed 50 seats and democrats hold onto 30.. lets show you the highly contested race in texas... where senator ted cruz has won against democrat beto orouke... and in arizona martha mcsally pulling in at --- against democrat kristen see-