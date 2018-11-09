Clear
Man Fired For Voting In Noose Shirt

Posted: Fri Nov 09 08:24:07 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 08:24:08 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

of jail. a worker at a hospital in memphis was fired after a picture surfaced of him voting while wearing a shirt with a confederate flag and a noose on top of it. a voter snapped the picture of clayton hickey as he left a polling station just south of memphis in mississippi. it spread on social media, and the hospital fired hickey for quote, "serious concerns" since he deals with a quote, diverse group
