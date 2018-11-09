Speech to Text for Alabama Fan Beaten In Bar Fight Dies

new information on an alabama football fan beaten in louisiana after the team's win over l-s-u. robert bowers passed away five days after the attack. here is the thing - police aren't saying this is directly connected to the game. it happend at a bar east of baton rouge when bower and two other man got into a fight. the two beat bowers unconscious. this video here shows a volunteer firefighter trying to revive him after the fight. it shows. that people care. and that there needs to be justice." butted with i don't understand why you should jump some one. two on one? that's not fair." both suspects face manslaughter charges and have bonded out