Wanted for Counterfeiting

Posted: Fri Nov 09 08:15:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

released until family is notified. this morning, counterfeit 100-dollar bills are being passed around in huntsville. huntsville police are looking for this man on your screen, scott crook. police say, he is mainly using the money at restaurants. police tell us it's a 10 dollar bill that was altered to look like a 100 dollar bill. they also say the pens used to detect fake money-- don't work on the
