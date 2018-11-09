Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man Kills Himself in Standoff

Man Kills Himself in Standoff

Posted: Fri Nov 09 08:13:42 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 08:13:42 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Man Kills Himself in Standoff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

determine if an autopsy is needed for the man who killed himself after a standoff with police. we followed the story as breaking news during out midday newscast on thursday. police said they heard a single shot when the responded to the scene. they now think it was the man taking his own life. the name of the man will not be
Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events