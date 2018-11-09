Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Charged for Making Terror Threats

Charged for Making Terror Threats

Posted: Fri Nov 09 08:12:32 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 08:12:33 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Charged for Making Terror Threats

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning, a high school senior from jackson county is in jail for making terroristic threats at school. jackson county sheriff's office says 18-year-old joseph berg told students he wanted to shoot and kill people at school. one mom we spoke with said she actually pulled her kid from public school because of safety concerns. when you're sending your husband off to work you know that he can defend himself ..but when you send your 10 year old off on a yellow bus you don't know whats going to happen the jackson county superintendent told us they've actually had five threats since the parkland
Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events