Car Crashes into Building

Posted: Fri Nov 09 07:41:29 PST 2018
Updated: Fri Nov 09 07:41:29 PST 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

you or your loved one. a car smashed into a madison county apartment complex killing a family's pet fish. it happened in meridianville. sheriff's deputies say it happened when a man parked his car at a gas station-- and when he walked back out - his car was gone! it rolled down the hill and crashed into the building on meridianville
