Speech to Text for PTSD Management

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

extended magazine during the shooting, authorities in california say long has a history of erratic behavior, including an outburst last spring which suggested the former marine had post- traumatic stress disorder. the associated press revealed he was honorably discharged. we looked into services for local veterans with p-t-s-d. one veteran told us-- he talks to others and takes medicine to manage ptsd. he said-- he's concerned the california gunman never had access to those resources. "what we doall military rankswe consider each other battle buddies, so i hate it for my battle buddy that he was going through what he went through; but if he would've had the resources to reach out, or had someone to talk to and confide in, i'm sure this would've never happened." if you or anyone you know is struggling with p-t-s-d -- the veterans of north alabama services assistance program says they have people available to talk with