Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's steven dilsizian. the abc station in wilmington, north carolina report there are no injuries right now in an active shooter situation at topsail high school. the pender county sheriff's office says the call came in around 6:03 central time. f-b-i agents are searching the car and personal belongings of the thousand oaks shooter, ian long. the goal is to find some indication of a motive. also, this week was the last on the job for the ventura county sheriff. goeff dean was to retire, but hasn't said if he plans to extend his time during the on- going investigation into the shooting. new this morning, police in australia are investigatinga deadly knife attack as a terrorism. police shot and killed the attacker only after he killed one person, stabbed two others, and torched his own car. this morning, counterfeit 100-dollar bills are being passed around in huntsville. huntsville police are looking for this man on your screen, scott crook. police say, he is mainly using the money at restaurants. the funeral for the state trooper hit and killed this week in the shoals takes place tomorrow. visitation for senior trooper jason hewittstarts at 11 at the cross point church of christ in florence, followed by the funeral at two. president trump is expected to make a proclamation for those seeking asylum in the u-s. it would deny asylum to anyone who enters the u-s illegally, or doesn't apply for asylum at a port of entry. happening today, there will be a premiere veterans event at the von braun center, and alabama senator doug jones will be there to. the induction ceremony for the huntsville madison county hall of heroes. the ceremony begins at 6 and dinner is served at 6:30. today the downtown rescue mission in huntsville hosts their annual veteran's day celebration. it starts with a service at mission chapel at 10 this morning, followed b a free catered lunch for veterans. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door.