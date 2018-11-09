Speech to Text for Former Falcons Players Host Camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

did you ever dream of playing with the pros? some tennesee valley youth football players got that opporuntiy today. waay 31's lauren cavasinni has more. hundreds of children came out to the arsenal to play football like the pros with a little help from the atlanta falcons. the camp is put on by a non- profit organization called kids and pros which was founded by two former falcons players buddy curry and bobby butler. curry and butler say they want to make sure the kids have fun at their camps while also learning sportsmanship, integrity, teamwork, perseverance, and excellence. buddy curry/former atlanta falcons player: "it's basically guys that played in the nfl that the falcons have gotten to come here that are really passionate about helping kids learn not only the skill piece but learn about what happens in football that transfer to live." so these campers are running drills and learning proper technique with athletes that they aspire to be like. curry and butler love to see the smiles on kids faces when they get to interact with these players. and the campers aren't the only ones having fun ... bobby butler/former atlanta falcons player: "oh getting out here and mixing it up. i love this great game. get right here and run around with the kids, laugh and have a good time." ll: the falcons decided to have the event on the arsenal in honor of veteran's day next week and the falcons annual "salute to service" week. buddy curry told me that this camp is just a small way for kids and pros and the falcons to show their appreciation for the men and women who serve our country. reporting from redstone arsenal, lauren cavasinni, waay 31 sports.