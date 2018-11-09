Speech to Text for KF NEW SIDEWALK DEBATE PKG

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now... i'm on princeton blvd... and this pink line shows where the sidewalk would have gone... i talked to the people who wanted construction stopped last night... but when i came out here today... i found not everyone is against the project... stephanie clark and her family have lived on this street for over two years... they were excited to hear of the project... but overall... they're for having more sidewalks in the city... stephanie clark/pro sidewalk "we use sidewalks in huntsville and really enjoy trying to create a more pedestrian and biker friendly city and neighborhood here." teaghan sprinkle compiled a petition against the project... her biggest issue with it is how much front yard it takes up... but also how the city went about trying to make it happen... teaghan sprinkle/anti sidewalk "i wish the process was better i truly do. two letters, one saying 'may' and the other saying 'oh, it's going to go in now,' like a week before it was supposed to go in." the city of huntsville tells waay 31 the sidewalk is part of the growing green way master plan of making the city more walkable and bikeable... a city official didn't have a firm price tag... but the sidewalk would cost between 200-300 thousand dollars... sprinkle says the money could be better spent elsewhere... teaghan sprinkle/anti sidewalk "the rest of the neighborhood really does need better roads, speed bumps, and heck if we can get them curbs." even though clark would like to see the sidewalk go in... she's happy to see government working the way it should... stephanie clark/pro sidewalk "it's nice that our little pocket can sway the government and our city council that they're listening to us." teaghan sprinkle/anti sidewalk "if you're out there and you don't want something to occur stand up, you have a voice, you can make a difference." the city of huntsville tells waay 31 the sidewalk project is delayed for an unknown amount of time while city officials canvass the neighborhood and compile a consensus of what people who live here want... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...