KF STOLEN VEHICLE LIVE VOSOT

four burglary suspects are in custody after a short police chase in huntsville! waay 31's kody fisher is live near poplar ave and yukon street where the chase ended... kody... what other details can you tell us? within the last hour, huntsville police told me the car the suspects used during the burglary was stolen... and where i'm standing right now is exactly where the chase ended... police tell me they believe the guys stole a white s-u-v ... and were committing burglary on linde street. after a short chase one suspect bailed out of the car... but was quickly taken into custody... the owner of the stolen car was actually just out here about half an hour ago looking at her car... which was stolen a week ago today... she's taking a big lesson away from her experience... to lock her car... no matter what... "i don't know that our car was locked and just so everybody knows you may have a valet key that you're unaware of in your car. when you purchased it it may have come with one, so you might want to check and make sure you don't leave that in there. i'm not sure that's how they got it, but i'm pretty sure that's what happened." according to police... all four suspects could face burglary charges... which is a felony... and the driver could also face additional charges for being in the stolen car... we should know exactly what charges they face by tomorrow... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31