Speech to Text for Randolph School's Big Post-Season Dreams

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high school football getting a lot of coverage, as it should, its playoff week, its what teams have been working for since this spring. randolph school has made it to this point in the season before - but they've never won a playoff game. this program is looking to go down in the history book as the first team to win in the post season. senior jack benton stockton says winning friday night would be a big deal not only for the team - but for their school. we really want to do something special for our senior class and for our school and go off and win and advance in the playoffs for the first time ever. so i think that would really be a big time and big thing for our history and for our school. randolph ended the regular season 7-3 and tied for second in 4a region 7. the raiders are traveling to fayette county friday - who ended their regular season 8-2 and also tied for second in their region. so randolph enters tomorrow's game with some big post-season goals. the winner of this game will take on the winner