Speech to Text for Previewing James Clemens, Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first playoff victory in jets history was a 22-0 win over hewitt-trussville in 2015. well now these two teams meet again tomorrow... so you know its going to be a good one. the jets looking to rebound after a loss last week. rebound is the only option if you want to keep those championship dreams intact. hewit trussville is lead by paul tyson, bear bryants great grandson. the senior bama commit, has thrown 27 touchdown passes this season. the jets vandy commit, jamil muhammad accounts for 33. now muhammads teammate at the next level, and of course still his teammate now, davion davis,says he's been poising his team all week for this challenge. consider myself to be a crazy competitor so whatever the guy next to me, or the team across from me can bring, thats what im looking forward to i think it will be great. hewitt-trussville has the no. 2 scoring offense among 32 class 7a teams. james clemens is no. 3with . ... both teams are allowing more than 20