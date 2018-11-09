Speech to Text for New small business incubator

bottom road. new tonight... listen up small business owners! a central location for meetings ... resources ... and training is coming to north huntsville ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is in the area now after learning how the new space will serve you ... this is it ... the old bank that shares a parking lot with the dunkin donuts and five guys on north parkway will soon be home to a north huntsville small business incubator ... where they'll serve companies already here and try to attract new business ... judy hardin "i'm looking for educational. i'm looking for non-profit type businesses, and i'm also looking for industry type support." judy hardin's small business is set to take off early next year ... and she's already looking forward to joining forces with the other business who will one day work out of this building ... just off north memorial parkway ... the city of huntsville is outfitting this old bank to be the next small business hub in north huntsville ... reginald mckenzie "they need someplace to have meetings. they need a place sometimes just to make copies and do some of those business transactions. we want to have a small incubator to do some of those things." if you're a small business owner in the area or you aspire to be one ... mckenzie says this is where you can find out more about how to start your business ... get a loan ... and network with other area companies ... judy hardin "this is a great opportunity to showcase the type of businesses that are moving into the area, to showcase what huntsville is doing in the way of growth in this area, and the type of businesses and services that can be offered to help these people." as for those companies not yet in the north huntsville area ... the incoming incubator wants to offer a huge incentive ... reginald mckenzie "we want to have a place where we can do some sort of contest or whatever to have a business owner who wants to move to north huntsville and whoever wins that we want to give them free rent for a year." free rent for a year in this building will cost the association ... but mckenzie says that's how serious they are about getting new business to the area ... the building is expected to be up and running by january ... live in hsv ss waay