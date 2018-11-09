Speech to Text for Madison County ballot issues

and android devices... the alabama secretary of state's office --says madison county has work to do to fix the ballot swelling issue that happened at several polling locations on tuesday... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... talking to the county's next probate judge - to find out how he plans to solve the problem.. i'm live at the madison county sheriff's office... and right over there... protected by this fence... and barbed wire... are the trailers that held the ballots before the election... the next probate judge for madison county tells me the ballots did not sit through the rain on monday... but they did get loaded into the trailers in rain... which could have contributed to the ballot swelling... which caused concern for some madison county voters... millie dempsey is one of the voters who didn't have her vote tallied right away because her ballot was swollen... she was worried by the situation... millie dempsey/madison county voter "to me those ballots are like gold, or money. they have to be protected and i just didn't feel that i was sure mine was." the alabama secretary of states office told waay 31 the ballots were protected and counted later... but the issue still came up... frank barger - the next probate judge for madison county - told waay 31 the ballots were loaded into these trailers the thursday before election day... in the rain... frank barger/future madison county probate judge "i would have done what i could have to avoid that, but if you don't have the man power the next day i don't know if they had another option." barger plans on being fully committed to fixing the issue... frank barger/future madison county probate judge "is it a staffing issue? can we work better with our county departments on that? do we have a backup or a contingency plan? are other machines available? do we hold a portion of the ballots back in our storage area if this is an issue in the future? there's several things we can look at to make sure this doesn't happen again." hearing that makes dempsey happy... millie dempsey/madison county voter "that makes me feel a lot better. a lot better." barger told me madison county wasn't the only place in the country where this was a problem... he says part of the solution might come from the company who prints the ballots... and what sort of paper they are made from... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay