Auburn family staple coming to football game

Dee Ford, and Auburn fan from England, comes to plains

Posted: Thu Nov 08 18:19:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Lynden Blake

at 10. remember auburn's dee ford form england, the lady mistaken on twitter for auburn linebacker, now kansas city cheifs dee ford? well shes coming to the plains!! she's planning to get toomers lemonade, tailgate and enjoy the liberty game. since learning about auburn from idenity shake up, she's been all about the tigers and auburn family. ad-lib sports cross
