Speech to Text for Auburn family staple coming to football game

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at 10. remember auburn's dee ford form england, the lady mistaken on twitter for auburn linebacker, now kansas city cheifs dee ford? well shes coming to the plains!! she's planning to get toomers lemonade, tailgate and enjoy the liberty game. since learning about auburn from idenity shake up, she's been all about the tigers and auburn family.