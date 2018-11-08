Speech to Text for Sheriff's office looking for arsonist

new details... this afternoon... we have surveillance picturesof a man who madison county sheriff's deputies want to talk to about a fire at the neon moon bar and grill. the bar is located on highway 4-31 ...near ed spears road .. it caught fire last month. waay 31's sydney martin is live there now, to explain why investigators think it's arson. dan, demetria--the sheriff's office told me investigators found a pattern in the building that makes them believe the fire was set intentionally... madison county sheriff's office investigators are looking for the man in this video who's seen unplugging the sign outside neon bar and grill prior to it being set on fire. the sheriff's office said it thinks the object the man is holding in the video is either a shotgun or rifle...... investigators tell me they found evidence inside the bar which theysent to the state forensics lab for testing. they have a message for who's responsible donny shaw, "if you're out there and you're the individual that initiated this fire or participated in this..you again can come clean and talk to investigator andrews and we will go from there." the building burned down on halloween--and was almost finished being renovated...the owner told waay 31 the day of the fire it was set to re-open two days later... the current owner of the bar wasn't available today--and it's unclear if he plans to rebuild. the sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call them. the sheriff's office told me if the person responsible is found guilty, he could face up to a year in prison. live in madison county sm