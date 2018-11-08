Speech to Text for Man dead after 4-hour standoff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

anything in return. new information... a man is dead after a 4 hour standoff with florence police. it happened on chisolm road ... and officers say the man shot himself. investigators have not released his name yet. waay31's breken terry was on the scene all afternoon -- and has reaction from neighbors. florence police tell us when the first arrived on this scene they heard one gun shot and they now believe that shot was the man taking his own life. neighbors in the area tell us this was a scary situation and their prayers go out to his family. vargis- this is pretty crazy. katie vargis and other neighbors gathered on chishlom road to see what was going on after a man barricaded himself in his home. vargis- it's really scary just knowing that it can actually happen this close in this community because this community is pretty quite. florence police tell us around 9 am they responded to a call about a person in mental distress. as officers approached the home a shot was fired but not in the direction of police, but officials followed protocol and took precautions for the public. holmes- in the climate and the time that we live in we take steps and measures to ensure the safety of the public, the individual and of course our officers. police tell us they did not want the situation to end with this person taking his own life and neither did his neighbors. holmes- condolences of course are to the family in this situation and i hope it serves as a reminder to the community that mental health is real and people can go into mental crisis and it's unfortunate this has happened. vargis has this message for the persons family. vargis- i am so sorry. people is here that you can talk to. the community is pretty strong around here so everybody will be here for you to lean on if you need to. look live tag: police tell us they will consult