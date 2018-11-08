Speech to Text for Local veterans react to mass shooting

with that in mind -- we spoke to local veterans to get their reaction to california's tragedy.. one veteran who suffers from p-t-s-d... told waay 31's scottie kay -- what he struggles with on a daily basis. gerald fletcher, veteran with ptsd "oh man, not again. and especially when i found out he was a service member. so automatically, i knew it had to be ptsd. because when i say ptsd is real, the struggle is real." that was gerald fletcher's reaction when he heard a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder shot and killed twelve people in a california bar wednesday night. gerald fletcher, veteran with ptsd "it's tragic and i hate it for that soldier." fletcher is also a veteran who struggles with ptsd.. he says he's experienced the bad dreams and the night sweats.. but the worst is when he thinks he smells gunpowder. gerald fletcher, veteran with ptsd "i mean it may be a perfume fragrance, somebody put on too much perfume that triggers it. you may be having a good day, and then you might give a person a hug like, 'hey, how are you doing,' and then that smell sends you to a place where you shut down." which is why fletcher says incidents like the mass shooting in california is exactly why he volunteers his time to help other veterans with ptsd... saying the condition doesn't discriminate. gerald fletcher, veteran with ptsd "you can be the best-dressed person in the world, all kinds of skills and know-how, but you're still suffering." but fletcher says he's afraid the shooter was too far gone. gerald fletcher, veteran with ptsd "it's like you're lost inside. you'll be so far gone, there's no listening to reasoning." fletcher tells me he hates to hear another veteran was struggling.. but he says he'll be praying for the families who lost their loved ones in the california shooting. reporting in huntsville,