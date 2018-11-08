Speech to Text for Church Roof in Aspel Damaged by Monday Night's Storms Awaits Repairs

sacks in 2013. tonight -- members of a small church in jackson county aretrying to figure out how they will fix their roof after an e-f-1 tornado tore through aspel... waay31s sierra phillips walked through the damage with the pastor today to learn more as you can see behind me crews are working to clean up the trees that fell during those monday night storms now im going to take a step out of your way so you can see whats going on now i caught up with the pastor who told me a lot of the damage is here on the roof of the church now he says no matter the damage they are going to have church here this sunday" speers "damage on our church this is actually the kitchen section but the worship area is ready to go! the worship area is ready to go!" dr gary speers told me he was out of town tuesday when he got the call his church had some major tornado damage speers "on this portion of the roof we've got about 4 or 5 pieces of metal that have just been curled back... you see how its curled back like that? the roof was damaged, trees are down all over the property, and the cemetery has multiple cracked tombstones speers says a lot of people here in the aspel community have property damage -- but they've all come together to help speers "i was talking to one of the church members she said she had son down trees in her yard and she looked out and her son was out there with a chainsaw but then she looked out again and 10 or 15 guys had chainsaws out there" for now-- church is planned for this sunday-- but they'll have a meeting after to figure out how to fix the damage speers "it could've been a lot worse theres no doubt about it" in jackson county sp waay31 news the pastor told waay31 he's looking forward to church