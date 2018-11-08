Speech to Text for New Flu Medicine Approved by FDA

new at six - there's a new weapon tonight as we prepare to battle flu season. the food and drug administration approved a new drug to treat the illness. i talked to a doctor who said the new drug will be helpful but you really should get your flu shot. xofluza is new to the market but it will help you fight the flu. last year pharmacies ran out of tamiflu because so many people were sick. dr. marshall platka tells me, xofluza is stronger. "tamiflu takes about 3 days to really kill all of the virus where it doesn't replicate and the new medicine, xofluza, is able to do that in one day." while this new drug may make getting over the flu a little easier ... doctor platka says your best bet is to get the flu shot. he says this is especially important for children. the centersfor disease control and prevention says eight out of 10 children who died last season were not vaccinated. i talked to one mom who said her kids get the shot every year. teresa schwinn "always. always vaccinate the kids. lots and lots of water. lots and lots of vitamin c." but if someone in the schwinn family gets sick, she says the new drug is worth a try. "i'd be willing to try it. i would definitely consider it." in huntsville, rr, waay 31 news. waay 31 tried to see if xofluza will be sold at huntsville hospital or other pharmacies but so far we haven't found where it will be.