Local Probate Judge Weighs In On Mental Illness

-- she'll update us once she learns more! brand new video into the waay 31 newsroom ... f- b-i agents carry bags of evidence from the home of the california bar shooter. the gunman killed 12-people overnight - including a deputy - and then himself. tonight we know the shooter was a marine and was suffering from p-t-s-d. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. every time a mass shooting occurs... the conversation turns to mental health. in fact --madison county's probate judge- elect says mental illness will be his top priority. the probate office is where the involuntary commitment process starts. he explained his plan to waay 31's sydney martin. frank barger, probate judge elect "last year we committed more than 350 individuals in madison county. more than half of those we committed 2 or more times." probate judge-elect frank barger told me he wants that number to come down...and the number of repeat cases they see.he told me he thinks he knows where the change needs to come. frank barger "we do a good job completing the technical requirement doing what the law requires for us. but after we stablize the situation we don't do the best job after that." wellstone behavioral health in madison county is one of 5 facilities in the state that takes people who are committed...and the patients stay until they are no longer believed to be a danger to themselves which could beup to 150 days. however-- after their stay they can't force them to follow treatment. jeremy blair, wellstone behavioral health, " "when they are discharged from the facility technically their commitment ends so any treatment they receive after that point is voluntarily." jeremy blair told me wellstone has 16 beds at its facility.. jeremy blair, wellstone behavioral health, " "obviously as our population increases we are going to get that pressure on those services." and funding or lack there of is something barger is concerned about. barger "a number of years ago our state legislature moved somewhere around 40 million dollars from the budget related to mental health. so we lost facilities beds, the ability to serve people well and we got to work on that too." blair says funding hasn't been increased for core services in 15 years. jeremy blair, wellstone behavioral health, ""when you consider the amount of services and people we serve over that 15 year of time. i think the resources might always see a challenge. syd, "barger told me he plans to be vocal about mental illness when he is sworn in as probate judge...and it's his number one priority. in madison county sm waay