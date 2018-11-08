Speech to Text for Alabama Sheriff Inmate Food practice

voters in morgan county ended the longtime practive of the sheriff keeping whatever money isn't spent on prisoner food. it happened in cullman county, too. voters approved constitutional amendments to ban the practice morgan county also approved a $25,ooo raise for the sheriff. the measures were strictly local and won't