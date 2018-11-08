Speech to Text for Jeff Sessions protests planned today

happening today - people in north alabama will join others nationwide today to protest in the wake of attorney general jeff sessions forced resignation. waay31's steven dilsizian went to the site of one planned protest to explain why this isn't necessarily pro-sessions, but rather pro-mueller. here will be two protests in north alabama today after attorney general jeff sessions was forced to step down, one being right here in huntsville outside of congressman mo brooks' district office and the other being in florence at the downtown post office. take vo: these protests come after united states attorney general jeff sessions was forced to step down by the trump administration. the public concern however surrounds the man temporarily replacing sessions - matthew whitaker - who publicly claimed robert mueller and the russian investigation were overstepping. with whitaker as attorney general - protesters are worried he serves the best interest of the president.... not the entire country. the protests are scheduled to being at 5 pm local time across the entire country. in huntsville....stev en dilsizian....waay31 news.