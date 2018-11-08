Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Student arrested for terrorist threats

A Jackson county high school student is behind bars this morning accused of making terrorist threats while at school .

Posted: Thu Nov 08 10:10:38 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Nov 08 10:10:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Student arrested for terrorist threats

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

months late new at midday-- ajackson county high school student is behind bars this morning accused of making terrorists threats while at school pisgah high school student, joseph berg was arrested after students heard him say he wanted to shoot people and the school and wanted them to die. jackson county offcials said they have a zero tolerance policy so berg was arrested and charged.
Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events